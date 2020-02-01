Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys Shares of 9,259 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2,375.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,089 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,217 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,059,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,567,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,650 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.52.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

