Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

