Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes $204,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,199 shares of company stock worth $9,387,139. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $559.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.