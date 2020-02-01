Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of News by 838.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of News by 80.2% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $13.97 on Friday. News Corp has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

