Chris H. Booth Acquires 10,000 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) VP Chris H. Booth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $118.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 172,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

