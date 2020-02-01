Cibc Bank USA Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 546,541 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,210,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,091,000 after purchasing an additional 515,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

