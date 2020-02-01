Cibc Bank USA Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 208,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 345,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Capital One Financial cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

