Cibc Bank USA Buys 139 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in BlackRock by 665.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BlackRock by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,445,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in BlackRock by 68.1% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,337 shares of company stock worth $28,974,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $527.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $547.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $514.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

