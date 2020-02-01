Cibc Bank USA Buys 270 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after buying an additional 589,631 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,322,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after buying an additional 377,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Insiders have sold 58,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

