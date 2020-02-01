Cibc Bank USA Buys 82 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Adobe by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its position in Adobe by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 7,948 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $351.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.50 and its 200 day moving average is $300.71. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $356.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.