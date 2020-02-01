Cibc Bank USA Has $319,000 Position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cibc Bank USA cut its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

GRFS stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.