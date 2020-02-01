Cibc Bank USA Has $375,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $268.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.68 and a 200-day moving average of $230.39. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $173.35 and a one year high of $270.66. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

