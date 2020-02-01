Cibc Bank USA Has $546,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 59.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 53.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 40,696 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $134.21 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $84.64 and a 52 week high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

