Cibc Bank USA Has $653,000 Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of M. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,343 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,810,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after buying an additional 558,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on M. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

