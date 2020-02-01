Cibc Bank USA Has $7 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of Cibc Bank USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Facebook stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.