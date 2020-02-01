Cibc Bank USA Increases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Nike were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

