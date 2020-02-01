Cibc Bank USA Invests $302,000 in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $990,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,080.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,363 shares of company stock worth $27,815,318 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

