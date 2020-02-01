Cibc Bank USA Purchases 176 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX opened at $275.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $283.95. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.