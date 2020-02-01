Cibc Bank USA Purchases Shares of 2,632 T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

