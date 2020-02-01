Cibc Bank USA Raises Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 314.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 127.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

