Cibc Bank USA Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cibc Bank USA grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $236.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.