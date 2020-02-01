Cibc Bank USA Sells 367 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cibc Bank USA cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its position in Paypal by 1,020.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 78,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 71,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

