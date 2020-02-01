Cibc Bank USA Takes $255,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

