CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 58,478 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,426,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,478 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.37% of TJX Companies worth $270,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

NYSE:TJX opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

