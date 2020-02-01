CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $208,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,974,874. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock opened at $527.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $547.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

