CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $126,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $206.59 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $525.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.