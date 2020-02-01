CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Union Pacific worth $283,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $301,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,294,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $209,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

