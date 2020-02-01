CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 6.11% of NetScout Systems worth $110,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $140,965.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,764.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $299,261. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $25.71 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

