CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $115.28 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,254,530 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.86% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $115,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.