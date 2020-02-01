CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $120.01 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,638,440 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $120,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $2,399,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $52.45 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

