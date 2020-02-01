CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $164.90 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Analog Devices worth $164,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $109.75 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

