CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $169.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,310 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $169,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

PXD stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

