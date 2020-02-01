CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $200.67 Million Stock Position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,273,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126,853 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 64.86% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $200,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 111,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 90,551 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 10.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 814,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the third quarter valued at about $171,000.

ATMP opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.