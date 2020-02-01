CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.30% of Charles Schwab worth $180,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,462 shares of company stock valued at $33,394,756. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

