CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 30,629 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,570,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Fiserv worth $297,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 304,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

