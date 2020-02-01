CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CME Group worth $141,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 458,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 875,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,134,000 after acquiring an additional 53,649 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.62. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

