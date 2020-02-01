Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.55%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.