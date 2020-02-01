City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHCO. Stephens started coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. On average, analysts predict that City will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at $4,641,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of City by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of City by 35.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of City by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

