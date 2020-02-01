Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.36 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

