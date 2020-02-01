Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,400 Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RESI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of RESI opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Front Yard Residential Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

