Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,751 Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,322,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,351,000 after buying an additional 274,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Baxter International by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 582,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after buying an additional 263,756 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.