Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 871 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.57. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

