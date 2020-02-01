Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Leidos by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Leidos by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $100.47 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.