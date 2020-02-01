Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,236,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,964,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Anthem by 13.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,431,000 after acquiring an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,621,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 60.6% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,033,000 after acquiring an additional 219,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 563,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,141 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $265.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

