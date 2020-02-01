Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,231 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Maiden by 291.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 650,720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 553.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 220,869 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 652,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 42.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 224,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHLD opened at $0.88 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 219.93% and a negative net margin of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

