Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $200,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,152 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,204,721.79. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

