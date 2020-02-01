Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 12.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 3.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 61.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 27.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd alerts:

NID opened at $14.07 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.