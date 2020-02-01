Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $108,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $5,965,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC opened at $27.43 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

