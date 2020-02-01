Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $110,000 in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $57.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

