Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Middlesex Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

